- Those bums, the LA Dodgers, are disinviting the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their annual LGBTQ Pride Night at Dodgers Stadium this year, caving to conservative pressure. The beloved drag queen nuns are just the latest target in the Republican push to villainize queer people, and the Dodgers say that the Sisters and the controversy would just be a "distraction" from Pride Night. [Twitter / Chronicle]
- Via new court documents, we learn that the Pasadena doctor accused of trying to kill his wife and kids, and along with himself, by driving his Tesla off a cliff near Devil's Slide on Highway 1, tried to blame tire trouble. Radiologist Dharmesh Patel, 41, admitted to being "down" about the state of the world, but denied purposely trying to kill his family — but that's not what his wife said. [KTVU]
- A security guard was shot multiple times Tuesday night after trying to confront suspects attempting to break into a car on Shotwell Street. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Shotwell and 26th Street. [Mission Local]
- San Francisco restaurant owners are crying foul over the SFMTA's plan to raise more money for itself by extending parking meter hours to 10 p.m., saying it will negatively impact business. [Chronicle]
- Members of the San Francisco Police Commission are calling out the SFPD for "secretly and illegally writing its own policies," and at tonight's meeting they will be taking a vote to rescind two of these "bureau orders." [Mission Local]
- An incident involving a Pride flag torn down at a church in Palo Alto is being investigated as hate crime. [KRON4]
- There is a definite trend of local craft breweries merging to keep their brands alive. These include the acquisition of Rare Barrel by Cellarmaker, and the acquisition Bear Republic by Drake's. [Chronicle]
Top photo: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence bestowing sainthood on Stormy Daniels. Photo: Facebook