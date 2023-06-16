A jury in San Francisco this week convicted a 32-year-old man in a brazen attempted armed robbery on a SoMa street last summer in which the victim was shot in the leg.

The robbery attempt happened on Natoma Street on the morning of September 9, 2022, as KRON4 reports — and it seems the case didn't get much or any media attention at the time. The gunman, 32-year-old Damone Maxwell, reportedly approached the male victim asking if he had change for a $20 bill. The victim said "No," and Maxwell then demanded the man hand over "everything he had," according to prosecutors.

When the victim continued to resist, Maxwell shot him in the leg, and the victim then stumbled away before collapsing in a pool of blood, which is where SFPD officers found him. The officers were responding to a report of a shot fired in the area.

The victim did end up surviving, but the case was a particularly egregious one for prosecutors.

In a statement, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the shooting was "particularly concerning because it happened in the morning on a dense residential street where any passerby may have been injured."

The jury found Maxwell guilty of attempted robbery, assault with a firearm, and assault causing great bodily injury.

Jenkins added, "There is no place for gun violence in San Francisco. The jury’s verdict delivers justice to the victim for this senseless shooting and holds Mr. Maxwell accountable."

Maxwell, who has been in custody since his September 22 arrest, now faces 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for September 20.

Photo: Google Street View