- The person of interest in last Friday's Mission District shooting, Javier Campos, has been detained. Police say Campos is a Sureños gang member, and he is also wanted in connection with an Oakland homicide. [KTVU]
- David DePape, the suspect in last October's attack on Paul Pelosi, appeared in court for a brief status update Wednesday. He is expected to stand trial before the end of the year, but his federal trial may occur first. [NBC Bay Area]
- A sign celebrating Pride Month outside the Astro Motel in Santa Rosa was vandalized this week. [KRON4]
- A search has been suspended for a man that was seen by a tourist falling off a cliff in the Mendocino Headlands on Saturday. [Bay Area News Group]
- Controlled burns are happening today and tomorrow in Marin County, and smoke will be visible in Marinwood, San Rafael, and Novato. [Bay City News]
- Texas Governor Greg Abbott just bussed 42 migrants, including some children, from Texas to Los Angeles in another political stunt. [KPIX]
- Police in the Baja California community of El Pescadero found two Americans dead in a hotel room, and they suspect they died from carbon monoxide poisoning. [Associated Press]
- In a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court has upheld a 1978 law that requires Native American children to remain within their tribe, if at all possible, when they are adopted. [New York Times]
Photo: Jay Barmann/SFist