- San Francisco just became the first city in the U.S. to have 50% of all new car sales here be electric and hybrid vehicles. The study found that SF's demographics — younger, more affluent — are pretty in line with EV buyers nationwide. [Carscoops]
- The area around the Vallejo Naval & Historic Museum was briefly cordoned off Wednesday after a man attempting to donate military items to the museum dropped off what officials thought was a live grenade. A bomb squad was called in from the Travis Air Force to handle the WWII-era explosive. [KTVU]
- The Southern California doctor involved in the Tesla crash near Devil’s Slide in January, whose wife said he drove off the cliff on purpose, has now been barred from practicing medicine in California. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was a power outage at SFO Tuesday night, apparently caused by an airport-owned high-voltage cable, and it caused at least two flights to be diverted to San Jose. [Chronicle]
- A big-rig fire on eastbound I-580 shut down two lanes near Livermore on Wednesday afternoon. [KRON4]
- A "major" crash shut down the San Tomas Expressway in San Jose Wednesday in both directions. [NBC Bay Area]
- Tickets went up weeks ago, but Sunday is the kickoff concert in this season's Stern Grove Festival, with Snarky Puppy headlining. [KPIX]
- Fox News displayed a chyron Tuesday night that referred to Biden as a "wannabe dictator" in reference to the DOJ's prosecution of former President Trump. [New York Times]
Photo: James Hartono