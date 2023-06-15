Drag performers are kicking up their heels at Financial District bars, Salesforce Park, and even Ocean Beach in a series of free drag shows for Pride Month.

The Financial District German restaurant and beer hall Schroeder’s celebrated its 130th anniversary last week, but in those 130 years, it had not hosted a drag show. That is, until Thursday, June 1, the first day of Pride Month, when Schroeder’s hosted Drag Me Downtown, a Pride Month set of Thursday night drag shows scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at downtown San Francisco venues that do not generally host this sort of event.

“When you think of the downtown Financial District, you don't think of drag at all,” Robbie Silver, executive director of the Downtown SF Partnership that’s organizing Drag Me Downtown, told KPIX. “For many of the small businesses in San Francisco, this is their first time hosting something like this.”

One of these events is today, Thursday June 15, though its not a bar, it’s at the floral boutique Nigella (Scheduled performers include Bobby Friday, Nicki Jizz, Jota Mercury Cream, and Cream Fraîche). The shows are free, though if you do a $10 preregistration, you’ll get a Pride fan and a rainbow boa, and those proceeds go to Trans Thrive.

Drag Me Downtown shows are also scheduled for June 22 at One Market Restaurant, and June 29 at Pagan Idol.

Golden Hour drag shows are shining through the fog at San Francisco's Baker Beach. https://t.co/vNKueGe1Jg — SFGATE (@SFGate) June 15, 2023

On the other side of town, on the shores of Ocean Beach, SFGate reports today on a sunset drag show on the beach called Golden Hour. Shows are scheduled this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7:30 p..m. And it’s not just a Pride Month thing, as the Golden Hour Instagram details these ocean shore drag shows have been happening since 2019.

“It touches on the Shakespeare quote of ‘all the world’s a stage,’” Golden Hour co-founder Syzygy told SFGate. “There’s something magical about people walking along a beach and stumbling on a drag show. It exposes people who might not otherwise go to a queer bar or drag event.”

Screenshot via Facebook

And another drag queen takeover is happening this Saturday at Salesforce Park. Un Viaje: Pride at the Park is part of a recurring series of outdoor drag shows at Salesforce Park, with musical numbers performed by a live band. This month’s live band is the Latin-folk group Banda Sin Nombre and stage performers include Persia, Donna Persona, Shane Zaldivar, La Katia, and Mama Dora.

Saturday’s 2-6 p.m. show is free, and all ages are welcome.

Related: Oaklash Drag and Queer Performance Festival et to Serve More Punk Realness In Its Sixth Year [SFist]



Image via Facebook