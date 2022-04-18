Under clear skies and plenty of sunshine, the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence held their Sister Easter: Back to Our Hold Habits! celebration on Sunday afternoon — the first in-person Easter event the Sisters have held since 2019 — attracting thousands to clink glasses and cheer on their favorite Hunky Jesus and Foxy Mary contestants.

It was a true return to form yesterday as San Francisco bustled in the glow of a picturesque Easter Sunday. The day marked the joyous return of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Dolores Park for an afternoon of queer frivolity, plumes of cannabis smoke, and general merriment as people welcomed a bit of pre-pandemic normalcy.

hunky jesus winner 2022 pic.twitter.com/dl24II3mkE — she-ross pocket princess of power (@sewage666) April 17, 2022



Large plywood Easter-themed cutouts featuring a remarkably toned Jesus and literal gym bunny, as well as Sister Roma were available for photo-taking. Bhakti SF, a local spiritual and mediation center off Folsom Street, was seen handing out free meditation books to all who inquired. People were twirling pronged batons; the somewhat warm weather enticed some to go topless or don skimpy denim shorts.... or both. At one point, a white goldendoodle was spotted sporting painted rainbow nails.

'Let's get the Jesuses lines up' pic.twitter.com/lkj3BVNGpG — miche (@michesf) April 17, 2022



Crowds of park-goers began claiming spots as early as 9 a.m. Sunday, ensuring they secured prime real estate in front of the stage erected toward the front of Dolores Park. By 11 a.m., the park was packed tight with warm bodies, and by noon, it was virtually impossible not to bump shoulders with kind, effusive strangers. A clear line, by way of the footpath running from the Mexico Liberty Bell to the Dolores Park Pathway West, was cut late in the afternoon, separating the more muted Easter Sunday celebration on the park's south side from the rowdier day party happening on the north side.

classic sf, guy in a bunny mask selling whippets pic.twitter.com/L8ctTYQzkz — keith kurson (@keithkurson) April 17, 2022



Peaches Christ, who emceed the entire event, introduced acts from local drag icons Nicki Jizz, Katya Smirnoff-Skyy, and more before the Foxy Mary and Hunky Jesus contests grabbed the crowd's attention for the better part of an hour. By 4 p.m., the Sisters had crowned their first IRL Hunky Jesus winner in over two years: Black Woman Is God, who slightly edged out Matthew McConaughey on a Pogo Stick for the crown.

If you didn't have the chance to get swept away in the sea of people in Dolores Park Easter Sunday, here are some pics.

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist

Photo: Matt Charnock/SFist