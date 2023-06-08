Get your dirndl and lederhosen on as the oldest German restaurant on the west coast, Schroeder’s in the Financial District, is throwing a massive party for its 130th birthday Friday, with beer hall games, drink specials, and live music from Jazz Mafia instead of polka.

The Front and Sacramento Streets German beer hall Schroeder’s has been known for decades for its St. Patrick’s Day block parties and its outdoor Oktoberfest bashes. Both of those parties are still on (or already happened) in 2023. But since this year represents Schroeder’s 130th anniversary, the German restaurant and bar is also throwing a Schroeder’s 130th Birthday Celebration on Friday, June 9 (3 p.m.-10 p.m., RSVP encouraged), with costume contests, beer hall games, drink specials, live music, and a free beer boot glass if you’re lucky enough to arrive while supplies last.

Schroederssf via Instagram

“As the oldest German restaurant on the West Coast, we’re excited to celebrate 130 years of the heritage and the culture it has brought to the Bay Area,” Schroeder’s owners Andrew Chun and Jan Wiginton said in a statement to SFist. “Schroeder’s has a long history in San Francisco and we’re proud to continue keeping the steins cold and the schnitzel hot for our guests by honoring the anniversary all year long.”

Image: Decanteur Media

The party promotions sound like a hoot. According to a press release, “The first 130 people through the door will receive a complimentary Schroeder’s boot ready to be filled with their beer of choice.” Trumer Pils will be etching personalized glasses while those supplies last, and East Brother Beer Company will hand out schwag bags until they’re gone.

Image: Decanteur Media

The big brass horns of Jazz Mafia will be on hand for live music, and DJ Jerry Ross will work the decks. And as Schroeder’s often does at their big celebrations, they’ll have contests and beer hall games in categories like beer chugging, endurance stein-holding, and best costume competitions.

Image: Decanteur Media

Drink specials will include Schroeder’s 130th Anniversary German Pilsner, and a “Schroeder’s Mule” (Jägermeister, ginger beer, and a lime). They’ll be serving their traditional favorites like a giant Bavarian pretzel with bourbon mustard and beer cheese, schnitzel sandwiches, pork frankfurter corndogs, and of course German meatballs. And for the plant-based crowd, Schroeder’s does in fact serve a Beyond bratwurst with sauerkraut.

Schroeder’s 130th Birthday Celebration is Friday, June 9, 3-10 p.m. 240 Front Street (at Sacramento Street. RSVP Recommended.

Images: Decanteur Media