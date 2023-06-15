A Japanese noodle spot serving housemade udon has just opened on the Divisadero corridor, and it's sort of a spinoff of Noe Valley's Hamano Sushi.

It's called Katsuo & Kombu, and its the new project of Hamano's sushi chef Jiro Lin and chef-partner Takashi Saito — who has been the executive chef at high-end sushi spot Hashiri, and formerly was the chef at Izakaya Yuzuki. The restaurant just debuted on Friday, as Tablehopper reports, and it has taken over the space at 559 Divisadero that briefly home to Pizzadero Slice House (next door to Popeyes).

The menu at Katsuo & Kombu — the name refers to the dried fish flakes and seaweed used to make traditional dashi, or broth — consists of nine items, divided between hot and cold udon dishes.

A simple bowl of katsuo and kombu dashi with green onion and housemade udon will run you $13. And the priciest item on the menu is an $18 Wagyu beef curry bowl with vegetables. There's also a spicy tan tan noodle bowl with korobuta pork, which Ms. Tablehopper assures us is "not that hot."

A few dish photos can be seen in the video below, as well as some kitchen action.

The restaurant has just a few tables and serves beer, and they are apparently doing takeout as well.

Hours are Monday to Saturday, 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., closed on Sunday.