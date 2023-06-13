- Governor Gavin Newsom went on Sean Hannity's Fox News show Monday for a sparring match on various issues, including immigration and Biden. It was Newsom's first interview on the network since 2010 when he was mayor of San Francisco; Newsom said, "We need more of these kinds of conversations, and we need to not just accuse each other of misleading the American people." [Associated Press]
- Two men were seen by witnesses shooting at each other Monday night in the intersection of Precita Avenue and Alabama Street, at the eastern end of Precita Park in Bernal Heights. No arrests have been made and the men were gone by the time police arrived. [NBC Bay Area]
- There is a warming trend coming to the Bay via a high-pressure system, but it's only likely to be felt in parts of the North Bay on Tuesday. [Chronicle]
- There was a memorial in the Castro Monday night commemorating the seven-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. [NBC Bay Area]
- A restaurant in Morgan Hill has been hosting drag brunches recently, and it has stirred controversy there. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Hollywood writers' strike has impacted Netflix, where staff have been laid off as a result and some productions have been suspended. [SF Business Times]
- The Bay Area apparently has the "fastest dropping real estate values" in the nation, but that comes after a couple of years of high highs and it's a complicated picture, with values still rising in some spots. [ABC 7]
- The Denver Nuggets took home their first NBA championship Monday night, with the help of Nikola Jokić, and this win was followed by a mass shooting in downtown Denver that left nine victims injured. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Andreas Strandman