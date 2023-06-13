A Monday night stabbing at Broadway and Battery Street has left one man hospitalized, but the suspect was still at the scene when police arrived, and was taken into custody.

Two weeks to the day after Chinatown was shocked by a Memorial Day stabbing at a bakery, we now have reports of another stabbing just six blocks away in adjacent North Beach. KRON4 reports a man was stabbed Monday night at Broadway and Battery Street, though the unnamed victim survived and has been hospitalized.

According to KRON4, Police responded to a report of a stabbing just before 10 p.m. Monday night. Upon arrival at the 200 block of Broadway, they found the male victim with multiple stab wounds. Emergency medical personnel also arrived and transported the victim to a hospital.

The suspect was still at the scene when police arrived, and that unnamed suspect is in custody.

As of Tuesday morning, no charges have been filed, and no further information about the victim or the suspect has been released.

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.



Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash