- A person was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the steps of the California State Capitol building in Sacramento early Monday. The person had been shot around 4 a.m. a couple of blocks away, and they are expected to survive. [Associated Press]
- The reason that the Coliseum BART station in Oakland was closed for two hours on Sunday was that a suspect in an armed robbery in San Leandro Sunday morning had barricaded himself in a car outside the station and engaged police in an hours-long standoff. [East Bay Times]
- A cat named Duke Ellington Morris, who formally was part of a feral colony in SF, has begun work at SFO in the Wag Brigade, which employs therapy animals to help calm nervous travelers. [BrokeAss Stuart]
- Oakland’s shuttered Holy Names college campus, which just graduated its final class in May, was sold to a new owner who intends to lease it to another educational institution; the asking price was $70 million but the sale price was not disclosed. [Chronicle]
- A Novato branch of Umpqua Bank is now facing a second lawsuit from investors defrauded in a Ponzi scheme that went on for several years and ended when one of its perpetrators died in May 2020. [Chronicle]
- Thousands of subreddits have gone dark in protest of Reddit's recent attempt to charge more for their API, shutting out some developers of third-party apps that some users prefer to Reddit's own mobile app. [CNN]
- Ireland native and UCSF scientist Paddy O’Leary, 35, won the 112th running of the Dipsea Race on Sunday, in which participants run from downtown Mill Vally through Muir Woods to Stinson Beach. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo: Brett Jordan/Unsplash