- Famed local pizzaiolo Tony Gemignani is opening a new bakery in North Beach this weekend called Toscano Brothers, and it has a bagel shop inside called Dago Bagels. Gemignani says the use of the ethnic slur in the name may be "educational." [Chronicle]
- Amid a pandemic-caused downsizing, the Exploratorium is losing its CEO and four out of 11 of its senior staff. The museum has been closed since last March, staff hours are being reduced, and CEO and Executive Director Chris Flink will depart and help oversee a transition process. [SF Business Times]
- Decomposing human remains were found by a jogger Monday in Lake Chabot Regional Park in Castro Valley, and the park is now closed. [CBS SF]
- The Castro Community Benefits District held a virtual town hall yesterday to discuss a proposal to install a network of surveillance cameras all over the neighborhood, and things got very contentious. [Hoodline]
- A new BBQ spot has opened in Oakland's Fruitvale District called Ruby Q Smoke Fusion melding flavors from Louisiana and Mexico. [KQED]
- Federal investigators busted into Rudy Giuliani's New York apartment today with a search warrant because of his alleged violation of lobbying laws as Trump's lawyer — and something about his dealings in Ukraine. [New York Times]
- A lack of truck drivers could lead to a gas shortage this summer. [KRON4]
- Good news: Virus cases have dropped significantly in over half of states very recently. [New York Times]
Photo: lukewho2/Instagram