- A reportedly "despondent" man standing out on the Bay Bridge was causing a significant traffic backup Friday morning. It's not clear if the situation has been resolved; CHP reported the man on the bridge west of Treasure Island at 8:15 a.m. [KTVU / KRON4]
- A family friend of the little girl who was shot in the leg in an Oakland apartment on Wednesday spoke out to KTVU, suggesting that the girl's mother is an unfit parent. The woman suggested that the apartment has many people in and out, and she did not know whose gun it was that injured the girl, or how the accident occurred. [KTVU]
- CHP has arrested a Vallejo man in connection with a May 6 freeway shooting on I-80. [KRON4]
- According to new data obtained from the city's juvenile probation department, there's been a small uptick in juveniles committing violent robberies in SF this year, but overall these types of crimes are still trending down. [ABC 7]
- The Urban Outfitters on Powell Street in SF is looking a little sparse inside these days, and it's now the only thing open on that side of the block and feels beleaguered. [Chronicle]
- The Truckee River rafting season has been canceled due to very low water levels — which are due to water being held back upstream to prevent flooding amid the historic snowmelt. [KRON4]
- Hometown comedian Margaret Cho is in town in SF tonight on her "Live and Livid" tour, and she talked to NBC Bay Area about blending comedy and activism. [NBC Bay Area]
- Well-worn Lake Merritt-area dive bar Baggy's By the Lake apparently has a ghost, and Broke-Ass Stuart was recently investigating.
