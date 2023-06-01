- Oakland police are investigating a shooting incident Wednesday night in which a four-year-old girl was struck in the leg while inside a home. The shooting appears to have occurred inside the home at 68th Avenue and MacArthur Blvd., and the OPD has not released any details. [KTVU]
- The California legislature has advanced more than a dozen bills aimed at addressing the fentanyl crisis, including some that would impose harsher, War on Drugs-style penalties for dealers. The majority of the bills focus on education, treatment, and prevention. [Associated Press]
- The criminal charges are being dismissed against PG&E in connection with the 2020 Zogg Fire in Shasta County, as they are settling for $50 million. This was the last pending criminal prosecution for PG&E following a three-year spate of disastrous and deadly wildfires that drove the company into bankruptcy. [Chronicle]
- Petaluma Valley Hospital just saw three overdose deaths among young people in their 20s from tranq-laced fentanyl. [KPIX]
- Meta is saying it would have to pull news content off of Facebook and Instagram if a bill passes in the California legislature that would require them to pay publishers — even though the company argues the publishers put their content on the sites willingly. [Chronicle]
- Today's the kickoff of Pride Month, and there are Pride flag raisings happening all around the Bay all day. [KRON4]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has a plan to purchase renewable energy at a premium, in order to make up for shortfalls in summer energy needs across the state — and in order to encourage companies to invest in renewables. [KPIX]
- And JFYI, Kim Catrall will return as Samantha on the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That, at least in one episode in the second season. [NY Post]
Photo: Darwin Bell