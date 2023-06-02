A South Bay man who was arrested in January but never charged for an alleged hate-crime assault on a trans person just allegedly went on a violent spree Thursday afternoon that left three people dead and two others stabbed and injured.

The rampage began at 3:10 p.m., as the Mercury News reports, with a stabbing that occurred at Kooser Road and Dellwood Way in San Jose. The suspect, 31-year-old Kevin Parkourana, is believed to have stabbed this individual, and then another 20 minutes later on the 1800 block of Hillsdale Avenue.

Police have not made clear how the incidents are linked, or whether the victims knew the suspect. San Jose Police Sgt. Jorge Garibay said both victims were hospitalized in critical condition. Garibay also said there were "a lot of incidents that occurred throughout the city that we are still trying to piece together."

Both stabbings may have also been carjackings, as KPIX reports that Parkourana drove to the second scene in the first victim's vehicle. Police say Parkourana left the second scene in the second victim's vehicle, and subsequently struck a pedestrian in a Target shopping center parking lot at 1811 Hillsdale Avenue.

An hour after the first stabbing, at 4:10 p.m., Parkourana is alleged to have intentionally run over a couple in that vehicle at 16th and Santa Clara streets. The Mercury News says the couple was standing outside their home when they were struck, and both died from their injuries.

Subsequently, police say that Parkourana drove to Milpitas and fatally stabbed a person there, "in a shopping center parking lot near the 400 block of Jacklin Road." That stabbing occurred around 4:30 p.m.

Police quickly arrested Parkourana after this incident, near Midwick Drive and Arizona Avenue in Milpitas, per KPIX.

"Investigators believe the crimes committed in San Jose and Milpitas may be related to the same suspect,” said the Milpitas Police Department in a news release.

Addressing the most violent series of incidents to occur so far in his tenure, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan tweeted, "I am sickened by the senseless violence that took place in our city tonight. There are no words that can convey how sorry I am to the victims’ loved ones whose lives have been forever altered. San Jose mourns with you."

He said further that police believed there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

A Google search of Parkourana's name brings up a restraining order filed against him in May 2021. And a law enforcement source told the Mercury News that the suspect "has a history of assault convictions from the past two years, and was on probation for more than one of those convictions."

This is a developing story

Photo via SJPD