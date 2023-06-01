- A one-year-old consumed fentanyl and overdosed in Santa Rosa, and it’s the third fentanyl overdose for a child Santa Rosa has recorded in the last year. The one-year-old was resuscitated using CPR and is expected to survive, but the mother, 39-year-old Barbara Heywood, is being held on suspicion of felony child abuse with serious injury. [KPIX]
- Three of the 11 finalists in tonight’s Scripps National Spelling Bee finals are from the Bay Area. The finals start at 5 p.m. PT and is on some channel called ION, and will feature seventh grader Dhruv Subramanian of San Ramon, eighth grader Vikrant Chintanaboina of San Jose, and seventh grader Shradha Rachamreddy who is also from San Jose. [NBC Bay Area]
- An unidentified Alameda County Superior Court judge was robbed of his Rolex watch at gunpoint near the courthouse in Oakland. The incident happened at 8:50 a.m. blocks from the Rene C. Davidson Courthouse, and the three suspects involved were wearing ski masks. [Hoodline]
- There was some sort of Muni-involved collision, possibly a cable car, near Hyde and Beach that shut down the Hyde Street cable cars for about an hour Thursday afternoon. [SFMTA via Twitter]
- Former SF supervisor and current California Board of Equalization member Fiona Ma wants to run for Lieutenant Governor in 2026. [KRON4]
- The latest goddamned PG&E rate increase kicks in today, and you’ll be paying more for electricity between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. [Chronicle]
Image: @LondonBreed via Twitter