Golden Gate Park’s Hellman Hollow will become a combination of Burning Man and Ibiza on Saturday, as the house and techno festival All Day I Dream is set to rave out to bangers all afternoon and into the early evening.

Aging ravers will remember the days in the mid- to late-2000s when something called the Love Parade (which later changed its name to the counterintuitive LovEvolution) brought out the candyflippers in fuzzy hats to put on their rolling face on Market Street and Civic Center. And in the years since, we’ve seen other outdoor EDM dance events, notably the Sunset parties, and Daybreaker for the sober types. Now add another big signature SF outdoor techno party for the oontz-oontz set, as an EDM festival called All Day I Dream will commandeer Golden Gate Park’s Hellman Hollow Saturday afternoon and early evening.

Our summer daydreaming season has finally arrived! Where will you be dreaming with us this year? ☁️☁️



PRE-SALE SIGNUP: https://t.co/T8gerNeJe4

PRE-SALE BEGINS THURSDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME

GENERAL SALE BEGINS FRIDAY 10AM LOCAL TIME



More summer stops to be announced soon! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/apFvEnTp64 — All Day I Dream (@AllDayIDreamOf) March 7, 2023



It's more of a tour stop than a standalone festival, as this thing’s raging at various cities around the world this spring and summer (including Ibiza and Mykonos, Greece). This particular stop has the headliners Lee Burridge, Gab Rhome, and Double Touch. There will also be food trucks for those who happen to be eating solid food, and you can get a sense there will be some Burning Man demographic to this, as the event's promotional page touts “Vendors selling clothing, jewelry, and art for your favorite excursions to the Playa!”

Image: Lee Burridge, by Parker Maass (Forward Motion)

This is not a new festival, and was first thrown by the DJ and producer Burridge (seen above) on a Williamsburg rooftop in 2011 as a recurring Sunday afternoon party. Burridge started throwing satellite parties in Los Angeles and London (and of course Burning Man). Previous years’ California iterations were at Woodward Reservoir Park, east of Modesto, but now San Francisco and Los Angeles both have their own distinct All Day I Dream stops.

Image: Parker Maass (Forward Motion)

While this is surely a boisterous event, just like this year’s 4/20 at Hippie Hill did, they’re kicking this off with “guided yoga, meditation and sound healing” (12-2 p.m.) coordinated by the Bay Area-based Waking Hour. You can also take a break from the boogie with live art, a tea lounge, or a sound immersion experience featuring “Gongs, Singing Bowls, Native Flutes, Bells & Chimes.”

Image: Parker Maass (Forward Motion)

And if you’ve still got any molly left after all this, there is an afterparty at Great Northern that goes from Saturday night until 3 a.m. Sunday morning.

All Day I Dream is Saturday, June 3 at Hellman Hollow in Golden Gate Park, 12 - 7 p.m. $60-$65, tickets here

Related: Portola Festival 2023 Lineup Includes Skrillex, Underworld, Hot Chip, Jai Paul, Roisin Murphy [SFist]



Images: Parker Maass (Forward Motion)