The lineup for the Portola Festival dropped Wednesday, tickets go on sale Monday, and there's some kind of pre-registration thing you can do now if you're planning to buy.

The Portola Festival's Instagram came back alive the other week, so we knew this was coming. And today we get the full lineup for the weekend of September 30 and October 1. There is definitely a mix of newer and older acts, with "Eric Prydz presents Holo" headlining on Saturday, and Skrillex headlining on Sunday, around the time Alameda residents will be complaining about the very dubsteppy noise.

Other notables include Major Lazer, Polo & Pan, Jai Paul, Chromeo, Hot Chip, Roisin Murphy, Charlotte DeWitte and British electronic outfit Underworld, who actually formed way back in 1987.

Also, Nelly Furtado?

Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m., and there's a registration link on the festival website — I guess anticipating high demand.

The "first dibs" early bird prices are $340 for two-day GA passes, and and $230 for single-day GA. Those prices will go up to $$380 and $250 by Tier 3.

VIP two-day passes are starting at $600 this year, with single-day passes $325.

Hopefully they've got a better plan for that warehouse clusterfuck! But we can probably assume that they're going to use the warehouse space again on Pier 80, since Goldenvoice talent guy Danny Bell told the SF Standard this week that it was San Francisco's warehouse rave culture that inspired the festival.

