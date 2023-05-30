- An arrest has been made in that grisly Monday neck-stabbing in Chinatown at the AA Bakery, and the suspect’s name is now public. That suspect is 61-year-old SF male Fook Poy Lai, who was booked on charges of attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and a parole violation. [KRON4]
- Manson Family member Leslie Van Houten, now 74 years old, was recommended for parole by a state appeals board. The first woman ever sentenced to the death penalty in California over the LaBianca murders, Van Houten has been denied parole by Gavin Newsom, but that was overturned. AG Rob Bonta could still ask for the release to be halted. [KPIX]
- The reopening of Sai’s Vietnamese at a new North Beach location comes with a flip side, as tapas spot Bask will be closing down at the new space Sai’s will be occupying. Bask will be open at Columbus Avenue and Jackson Street until the “end of the week,” but then closing, though owners Patrick and Sabrina Thillard will continue to operate their Polk Gulch wine bar Ora. [Chronicle]
- A new California-Italian fusion restaurant The Rustic is coming soon to the former Chow space at Church and Market Streets, and it will be owned by Chez Panisse alumnus Zoti Ali Turap. [Hoodline]
- Once again, AI creators think their tools are getting too powerful, saying in a letter that we run “the risk of extinction from AI,” though it’s not clear what they hope to accomplish with this letter. [SF Examiner]
- The very rainy winter means there’s a ton more mosquitoes in the Bay Area, and nationwide, this summer. [KQED]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist