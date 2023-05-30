79-year-old Yu Quin Sun was murdered in her home in June 2020 and her roommate and accused killer Min Jian Guan was found guilty today, in no small part because the murder was broadcast on Zoom with Guan visible on the screen.

Prosecutors may find it easier to secure a guilty verdict in a murder case where the victim was killed live on a Zoom call, with the killer visible on screen. And yes, that did actually happen multiple times in multiple cities during the pandemic, including in the grisly June 2020 case of the killing 79-year-old Yu Quin Sun on the 400 block of 16th Avenue in SF's Richmond District. As KTVU reported at the time, Sun was on a Zoom video chat, got up for a moment and another caller heard a loud thud, after which another Zoom participant saw someone matching the description of her 60-year-old roommate Min Jian Guan onscreen.

Police were called to the house, and not only found Sun dead in a pool of her own blood, but her body had been lit on fire and the apartment reeked of burnt human flesh and hair. Police found a baseball bat allegedly used on Sun, and arrested Guan.

Fast forward to today, as KPIX reports that Guan was found guilty of murder and elder abuse.

"This was a horrific and brutal killing. While nothing can bring the victim back to her family, I hope that this verdict brings them a sense of closure and justice," district attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a release. "The jury’s verdict also sends a strong message that those who commit violence in our community will be held accountable."

Guan remains in custody, as he has since his June 2020 arrest. He faces 25 years to life in prison, and his sentencing is scheduled for June 16, 2023.

Image: Gabriel Benois via Unsplash