A seemingly unprovoked stabbing at Chinatown's AA Bakery Monday morning left one employee with stab wounds in her neck, though she is now in stable condition — and a suspect was immediately taken into custody.

At Stockton and Jackson Streets in SF Chinatown, AA Bakery is the very first cafe open at 6 a.m. every day, which makes the 17-year-old pastry bakery a staple of the Chinatown community. But a tragic and violent incident rocked the bakery on the Monday morning of the Memorial Day holiday, as NBC Bay Area reports an employee was stabbed in the neck by a man who entered the shop and reportedly did not say anything before launching into the seemingly random attack.

#BREAKINGNEWS SFPD is on scene of a stabbing at AA Bakery in Chinatown. A witness say a man walked into the bakery, went behind the counter and stabbed an employee multiple times. He has been arrested. The victim suffered life threatening injuries, but is in stable condition. pic.twitter.com/PpujzCB9HE — Sergio Quintana (@svqjournalist) May 29, 2023



Neither the suspect nor the victim has been identified, though NBC Bay Area’s Christine Ni has tweeted an image of who eyewitnesses say is the suspect. In terms of the weapon, SFPD Lieutenant Mark Moreno told KGO, "It was a knife type object. The victim was stabbed a couple of times in the back. In the neck area."

That unidentified victim had life-threatening injuries, though NBC Bay Area reports she’s in stable condition. According to the Chronicle, the employee had only been working there for two months.

The Chronicle also has a minute-by-minute account from eyewitnesses. The suspect entered the cafe at about 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, and reportedly without uttering any words, started stabbing the employee. Terrified patrons called 911, and the owner shooed the suspect out of the store. Police and paramedics arrived within 10 minutes, and the suspect was taken into custody, but SFPD has not confirmed whether there was an arrest.

“From the very beginning to the end, he never said one word,” eyewitness Ding Lee told the Chronicle, describing the suspect's behavior. “His face had nothing, no feeling.”

If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Image: Robert T. via Yelp