- Vivian Alexandra Gomez, the Florida woman charged in the silicone-injection death of that Kim Kardashian look-alike model in San Mateo County, is out of jail on bond. Gomez and her son, who posted the $200,0000, were ordered to surrender her U.S. and Colombian passports, and she's due back in court on June 7. [NBC Bay Area]
- Twitter is now worth one-third of what Elon Musk paid for it, according to a new valuation by Fidelity, which marked down its own equity stake. They also suggest that Musk's stake, for which he paid $25 billion, is now worth $8.8 billion, based on a 50% loss in ad revenue and fewer than 1% of users signing up for Twitter Blue. [Bloomberg]
- The parents of Blake Mohs, the 26-year-old killed while trying to thwart a shoplifter at the Home Depot in Pleasanton, say they are "deeply troubled" by a lack of communication from DA Pamela Price, and she refuses to meet with them. Mohs's mother says it makes "no sense" that the suspect, Benicia Knapps, may only get five years for the crime and faces no criminal enhancements. [KPIX]
- PG&E is beginning ground and helicopter inspections of power lines and poles this week ahead of fire season, to assess dangers in high-wind conditions for potential public-safety power shutoffs. [KRON4]
- NBC Bay Area found some negative reviews for SF Travel's new $6M ad campaign selling a sunny and quirky side of San Francisco. [NBC Bay Area]
- In his first new racist dogwhistle of the 2024 campaign, Donald Trump is vowing to end birthright citizenship — which he legally probably cannot do — if he is elected president again. [KPIX]
- And Chipotle will be giving away free entrees every time a player scores a three-pointer in the NBA Finals — you just have to be quick-fingered about tweeting to get your coupon code, and no doubt there will be bots participating. [KRON4]
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images