- As the A’s insist upon leaving Oakland for Las Vegas, the team has released glossy new illustrations of the proposed new stadium in Las Vegas. It’s supposed to be at the Tropicana Las Vegas site, across from the MGM Grand, but it still only holds 30,000 people. [ABC7]
- The famous Chinatown food spot, China Live, is reportedly being threatened with eviction by its landlord, who claims the restaurant’s owners owe around $3.4 million in backpay. And it’s not the first lawsuit on either side. [SF Biz Times]
- Supervisor Joel Engardio announced Friday that the hundreds of SF residents who signed up for a pilot program aimed at deterring catalytic converter theft will have to re-register due to the loss of their data. The plan, to give those who signed up Police Department logos and vehicle identification numbers etched on their catalytic converters, was botched when SFPD’s IT department apparently accidentally deleted them. [Chronicle]
- This weekend should be a great weekend for whale watching, amid huge recent humpback whale activity across the Bay. Whales have been spotted in Daly City, Pacifica, at Land’s End, and along Ocean Beach near the San Francisco Zoo. [SFGate]
- SFPD announced that it will be patrolling for holiday weekend DUIs, so, as they say, drive sober or get pulled over on May 29th between 7 p.m. and 3 a.m. [Twitter]
- A shooting in Antioch Thursday night killed a woman and injured a man, authorities said. [KTVU]
Image via the A's.