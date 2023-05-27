- The Feds are reportedly in Martinez, investigating how the Martinez Refining Company’s unannounced Thanksgiving Day chemical flare-up affected residents. Apparently, this joint investigation by the FBI and EPA could result in a civil or criminal lawsuit. [ABC7]
- SFPD arrested 23-year-old Anthony Timmons Thursday in connection with an April 1st San Francisco homicide, after allegedly killing a 52-year-old man in the Tenderloin. Timmons was also allegedly found in possession of an illegal gun and a controlled substance for sale. [KRON4]
- The SEC sued the California-based owners of a weed startup known as WeedGenics, alleging that they were basically running a Ponzi scheme and using over $60 million from 350 different investors to buy luxury cars, jewelry, and adult entertainment, as well as fund one of the owner’s rap careers. The wild lawsuit claims that WeedGenics has never owned or operated an actual cannabis facility since the company “started” in 2019. [SFGate]
- The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect who is apparently responsible for stealing and selling stolen goods through a Richmond pawn shop, from over 140 victims. The department is now looking for these potential victims who may have had cell phones, cameras, and laptops stolen from their cars and more. [KTVU]
- BART ridership is still only reaching 45% of pre-pandemic levels, and the New York Times’ Soumya Karlamangla sat down with general manager Robert Powers to ask about the transit agency's plan to get them back. The key part: more nights and weekend trains, less commuter lines. [NY Times]
- It’s Bottle Rock weekend up in Napa, and KRON4 has a roundup of some nearby spots to eat and drink if you’re heading that way.
- The latest in the Bob Lee murder case: New surveillance photos showing moments before and after the death. [ABC7]
