Chef Aaron London closed AL’s Place last August despite great reviews and big crowds, but now the location is slated to reopen as the Indian spot Dosa Corner.

It was stunning news last August when the Michelin-starred Mission District restaurant AL’s Place abruptly announced it was closing, considering that among its many accolades was making Bon Appetit’s America's Best New Restaurants list in its first year open, and the place was consistently packed. But Chef Aaron London said at the time he had a new one-year-old daughter, and that "It is time and there is something else more important.” There has been a hole at the 1499 Valencia (at 26th Street) spot ever since.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But the SF Standard reported Friday that a new restaurant called Dosa Corner Indian Cuisine is moving into the spot.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

Signage on the door says Dosa Corner will be operated by Sri Ganesha Restaurant LLC, which public records indicate is also the ownership group behind Aaha Indian Cuisine on 17th Street near Mission Street.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

That signage also indicates that Dosa Corner will be transferring AL’s Place’s beer and wine license, pending approval.

Image: Joe Kukura, SFist

But the popular parklets of AL’s Place have already been removed. No word yet on the opening date of Dosa Corner, or whether new parklets will be put up (the regulations are more onerous these days).



Images: Joe Kukura, SFist