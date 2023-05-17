The electrifying ILLENIUM LIVE returns to San Francisco for Show #2, following a sold-out first event.

Lineup: ILLENIUM, KREAM, and Annika Wells

Event: ILLENIUM LIVE Concert

Date & Time: Saturday, June 3, 2023 - Doors Open at 7:00 PM, Show Starts at 8:00 PM

Dance music fans rejoice! Though their first concert is already sold out, select tickets are still available for the second Chase Center show of ILLENIUM, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated electronic artist. The dynamic lineup also includes KREAM and Annika Wells. The concert will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023, with doors opening at 7:00 pm and the show starting at 8:00 pm.

ILLENIUM: A Rising Star in the Electronic Music Scene

As one of today's most successful crossover electronic artists, ILLENIUM has transformed the dance music scene with his progressive and uniquely celestial take on the genre. Miller's inimitable sound, encompassing elements of electronic, alternative, dubstep, indie, and pop-tinged bass music, has garnered over 5 billion collective streams and reinforced his position as a trailblazer in the crowded electronic music arena.

With several groundbreaking albums under his belt, including the thematic "Trilogy" series, ILLENIUM's fourth studio album, Fallen Embers, features noteworthy collaborations with a diverse range of artists. His latest singles, including the anthemic "Story of My Life," have garnered critical acclaim and showcased his continued growth and versatility as an artist.

Don't miss your chance to hear ILLENIUM's fifth, self-titled studio album, featuring singles like "Shivering," "All That Really Matters," "From The Ashes," and "Worst Day," live at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 3, 2023. Be prepared to be immersed in the vibrant and exhilarating world of ILLENIUM LIVE, KREAM, and Annika Wells. Purchase your tickets now!

KREAM: The Norwegian Dance Phenomenon

KREAM, a musical project formed by Norwegian brothers Daniel and Markus Slettebakken, is renowned for their energetic dance music with a strong emphasis on classic songwriting. Their remixes have reached millions of streams, leading to their partnership with Big Beat/Atlantic, where they have released a slew of originals, including "Love You More" and the hit "Taped Up Heart."

Annika Wells: The Singer-Songwriter Everyone Wants to Work With

Californian singer-songwriter Annika Wells has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry, such as BTS, The Jonas Brothers, Steve Aoki, and, of course, ILLENIUM. Wells' songwriting talents have earned her accolades, including the grand prize at the International Songwriting Competition for her work on ILLENIUM's "Crawl Outta Love."

Don't miss the chance to see these incredible artists in action at the Chase Center in San Francisco on June 3, 2023. It's a night of electrifying dance music and unforgettable performances you won't want to miss!

Purchase your tickets now and prepare to be immersed in the vibrant and exhilarating world of ILLENIUM LIVE, KREAM, and Annika Wells.