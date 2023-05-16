- One person was injured in a shooting on a residential block near Jefferson Square Park in San Francisco Monday evening. The shooting happened on the 1200 block of Eddy Street at 7:23 p.m., and the victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. [KRON4]
- Constellatia Martin, the suspect in a wrong-way crash on I-280 that killed a San Francisco woman last month, and was later found naked nearby allegedly screaming odd things and acting "erratic," has pleaded not guilty to five felonies. [SFGate]
- There were, according to a Citizen app video, multiple parked vehicles on fire around 3:20 a.m. on SF's Russian Hill, in the vicinity of Taylor and Green streets, but the SFFD has yet to confirm what happened. [Citizen]
- A car on fire in the eastbound lanes of the Richmond Bridge Monday evening led to lane closures and a severe traffic alert. [KPIX]
- Firefighters in San Jose were battling a string of brush fires overnight on the Coyote Creek corridor. [NBC Bay Area]
- The fires followed a day in which dozens of homeless people were forcibly cleared out of encampments along a four-mile stretch of Coyote Creek. [KPIX]
- The Merced River is expected to reach flood stage in the Yosemite Valley this week, due to accelerating snowmelt in the Sierra, and parts of Yosemite National Park remain closed. [KTVU]
- People with spring and summer camping plans across the region are having to weigh contingency plans because of the "big melt" and its uncertain timing and impacts. [Bay Area News Group]
- Dave Chappelle's "surprise" show at the Masonic last week, besides being full of transphobic dog-whistles, included him railing on San Francisco, calling it "half 'Glee,' half zombie movie." [SFGate]
