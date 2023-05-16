An accident occurred Monday night near E. 8th Street in Oakland in which a pickup truck crashed through a fence and collided with a northbound BART train between Fruitvale and Lake Merritt stations.

The collision occurred around 11:35 p.m., as KPIX reports, the truck allegedly crashed through some BART fencing near Park Way and E. 8th Street, entering the BART track area, slamming into a Daly City-bound train. Around 45 passengers were able to evacuate the train and were escorted by police and firefighters to an exit point from the track area.

Area where crash occurred. Image via Google Maps

Three people were injured in the crash, according to Bay City News, including the train operator. BART spokesperson Jim Allison confirmed that the female operator was taken to an area hospital to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

At least one train passenger was also reportedly injured (KPIX has two passengers injured), and the driver of the pickup truck was treated for injuries at the scene. ABC 7 reports that the driver was also administered a field sobriety test.



"We were on our way to the city, all of a sudden the train started acting erratically kind of like it was bouncing around on the tracks," says train passenger Patrick McCue, speaking to ABC 7. "Then I saw a bunch of sparks along the window and felt a big collision, then the train came to a stop, people were talking about something was on fire. Everyone was saying for us to move to the front of the train."

""I thought it was going to derail or something," says passenger Hartap Bal, speaking to KPIX. "After the crash, there was a lot of panic. People didn't know what to do."

BART crews were in the area overnight repairing the fence, and the crash scene was reportedly completely clear in time for trains to resume normal service Tuesday morning at 5 a.m.

Photo: Lance Anderson