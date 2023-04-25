The victim in one of three wrong-way freeway crashes in the Bay Area last weekend, the one that occurred on I-280 in Woodside, has been identified as a 54-year-old San Francisco woman, and her 14-year-old son was also injured in the crash.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on I-280 south of Route 92. A Ford sedan driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway collided with a BMW being driven by 54-year-old Eden Palmer of San Francisco, killing Palmer. Her son reportedly suffered major injuries, according to the CHP.

As KTVU reports, the suspect in the Ford has been identified as 24-year-old Constellatia Martin, and a LinkedIn profile matching her name and age shows that she goes by the name Stella, and she teachers 6th and 8th grade computer science in Palo Alto. Martin was also reportedly taken to the hospital following the crash with what were originally described as major injuries, but apparently she only suffered a fractured wrist.

But we've also learned since Saturday, via the CHP, that Martin allegedly was nude at the scene — having taken off all of her clothes, and was attempting "to get into other cars," per KTVU, presumably those that were backing up on the freeway following the crash.

"Just the fact the suspect was nude was a little odd to begin with. However, the suspect was detained, and we continued focusing on the crash," said CHP Officer Art Montiel, speaking to KTVU.

Officer Montiel previously told the Chronicle, "When the officers arrived on scene, [Martin] was running away from the vehicle naked, nude. It appears that [she disrobed] after exiting the vehicle."

A toxicology report is pending.

The southbound lanes of I-280 were closed for about three hours Saturday after the crash before fully reopening.

Previously: 3 Wrong-Way Crashes Reported Across the Bay Area This Weekend

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr