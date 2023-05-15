- Supervisors Shamann Walton, Dean Preston, and Matt Dorsey have all put out statements about the Banko Brown shooting video, and DA Jenkins's decision not to file charges. Walton says the video shows that Brown was "executed," and Dorsey supports Jenkins's decision. [KRON4]
- A BART Police officer has resigned after video surfaced of him allegedly using a racial slur while playing an online video game. The video was brought to the attention of the BART Police Citizen Review Board recently, and the video also apparently shows the officer in a photo holding up a Nazi flag. [Chronicle]
- As Hoodline reported in March, the Fisherman's Wharf Safeway is closing, and that news is making it around again because the closure date is this Friday, May 12. The company confirms it, and says the reason is the store was under-performing in terms of sales. [KRON4]
- Dashcam video shows a driver aiming a gun at another driver on I-580 in San Leandro on Saturday. [KRON4]
- The Ninth Circuit has reinstated a lawsuit and tossed it back to a lower court involving two San Francisco city employees who sued over the city’s vaccine mandate, citing their religious beliefs. [Chronicle]
- A 34-year-old man, Julien Lee, was arrested last week for nine bank robberies in SF over the course of six days, and in five of them he allegedly was successful in getting cash. [KTVU]
- United Airlines pilots were picketing at major airports on Monday pushing for higher pay ahead of this summer's travel season. [ABC 7]
- A former employee of Rudy Giuliani is suing him for $2 million over a sexual assault and harassment claim. [ABC News]
Photo: Supervisor Shamann Walton via Twitter