The 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor closed last September, but now less than eight months after its closure, the new Tacos del Barrio opens there Friday night. And they’re keeping the vintage neon sign!

Last September’s closure of the 100-year-old Roosevelt Tamale Parlor at 24th near Bryant Street was not the first time the tamale parlor closed. Roosevelt Tamale Parlor had previously closed in December 2015, but reopened a year later with the strange name Roosevelt Sip ‘n’ Eat, which did not go over well, and it just went back to being Roosevelt Tamale Parlor again before closing permanently in 2022.

But the SF Standard reports that the former Roosevelt Tamale Parlor is reopening Friday night under new ownership as the taqueria Tacos del Barrio.

And with a Cinco de May opening, there are Cinco de Mayo specials, starting with their opening at 5 p.m. According to an Instagram post, Tacos del Barrio says “To celebrate, we're offering a special deal to the first 75 customers who show this post with any purchase of $6 or more. Choose between a free quesabirria, a drink, or a choice beer!”

But best of all, that classic neon sign is staying, and even being restored. SFGate reports that the new owners say “Out of respect for their predecessor, they decided to keep the tamale parlor’s neon sign up, which they’ll be getting repaired in the next few weeks.”

Those new owners are Hector Ordaz and Norberto Granillo, and their new concept celebrates the Mexico City street food scene. Ordaz is a veteran of the old Cafe de Paris L’Entrecote in Pac Heights, the Ferry Building Gott’s Roadside, and Umami Burger. You can find interior shots of the new Tacos del Barrio here.

So it will be Tacos del Barrio, but the sign will continue saying Roosevelt Tamale Parlor. This kind of arrangement is not unusual on 24th Street, as the old Casa Sanchez location is now a pupuseria called D’maize, but still has the Casa Sanchez sign.

Tacos del Barrio opens Friday, May 5 at 5 p.m. at 2817 24th Street (near Bryant Street). Hours going forward will be Sunday - Thursday, 10 a.m. - 9 p.m., Friday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

