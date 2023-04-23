The three separate wrong-way incidents were reported in Oakland, San Mateo County, and the North Bay, resulting in the deaths of two people and hospitalizations of five.

In East Oakland around 7 a.m. Sunday morning, a wrong-way Ford F-150 pickup truck driver heading east on westbound Interstate 580 near the Seminary Avenue off-ramp crashed into a city-owned truck, as ABC7 reported. CHP was reportedly called by witnesses who said that the Ford F-150 pickup truck, going the wrong direction, seemed to be intentionally trying to run head-on into other vehicles.

The driver of the truck eventually struck a white Ford F-250 pickup from Oakland's Park and Tree Services, KTVU reported, prompting a road closure for about an hour and a half. The driver of the F-150 was hospitalized with major injuries, and the driver of the city vehicle also suffered minor injuries, according to ABC7. Police are still investigating whether or not drugs or alcohol were involved

Another wrong-way crash on Interstate 280 near Belmont around 2:30 p.m. Saturday left a woman dead and a teenager seriously injured, California Highway Patrol said.

The collision took place just south of the I-280 connection with Highway 92 in San Mateo County, as the Chronicle reported. The driver of a white Ford sedan was traveling in the wrong direction on the southbound side of the freeway when she crashed her car into a black BMW SUV. The BMW driver, described as a Caucasian woman in her 40s, was pronounced dead on the scene, according to KRON4. A 14-year-old boy was in the front passenger seat of the BMW also reportedly suffered major injuries and was taken to Stanford Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford was identified as a 24-year-old Campbell woman, who was arrested and transported to a hospital with major injuries, Mercury News reported.

The third wrong-way crash took place in Marin on Saturday around 3:30 a.m. on southbound 101, resulting in the death of one driver, according to KNTV. Authorities said that a Nissan pickup truck heading northbound crashed head-on in a black BMW, and the driver of the pickup, a 22-year-old Santa Rosa man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the BMW, a 30-year-old man from Novato later identified as Trey King, reportedly sustained major injuries and was transported to Marin General Hospital, where he underwent surgery. Authorities believe that alcohol was involved.

Image of State Route 92 eastbound in San Mateo, California via Wikimedia/

Coolcaesar.