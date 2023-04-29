- A teacher at a preschool affiliated with Stanford University, 22-year-old Diana Ornelas from Santa Clara, was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder after the body of Oliver Waterfall, 24, was discovered on a Santa Cruz County hillside off Highway 9, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. She was reportedly picked up at the preschool during naptime. [Chronicle]
- On Friday, a state appeals court gave the go-ahead for a San Francisco woman to pursue a lawsuit against a veterinarian for fraud and emotional distress caused by the painful euthanasia of her cat, which she claims was promised to be painless. This marks the first time in California that a pet owner can seek compensation upon discovering their pet experienced distress during the euthanasia process. [Chronicle]
- Yosemite has been closed to visitors — again — due to the possibility of flooding as “the big melt” begins, park rangers said. [KTVU]
- Next week, the California Nurses Association (CNA) said that separate strikes will begin at two different locations: St. Rose Hospital, in Hayward, and the John Muir Behavioral Health Center in Concord, according to CNA’s statement. [KPIX]
- A shooting in Oakland’s Upper Dimond District Thursday night left two people injured, according to the Oakland Police Department. [KTVU]
- As part of California’s climate action plan, the state is banning the sale of new big rigs and diesel buses starting in 2036. [KNTV]
