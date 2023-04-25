San Francisco police now seem to know the outlines of what occurred Sunday night near the Condor Club in North Beach, when five people ended up with gunshot wounds, one of them fatal. And one suspect has been arrested.

The alleged details of the case of Sunday night's shooting are clearly going to add to ongoing concerns about the safety of SF's streets. But as we now know from the SFPD, the conflict began outside or near the liquor store at the corner of Grant and Columbus avenues, a half block north of Broadway and the Condor Club. Police responded to the report of the shooting at 10:58 p.m. Sunday, and they found one deceased victim at the scene, now identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Thomas of Suisun City.

Thomas was allegedly in the area with friend Malachi Lefiti, 22, of Oakland, and some other suspects, and the SFPD now believes that Thomas and Lefiti were attempting to rob the two 24-year-old men from Sacramento who also ended up shot.

According to the SFPD, "During the incident, an altercation ensued, which resulted in Thomas, Lefiti, and three victims being shot." The other victim was a 20-year-old woman from Contra Costa County.

The two men from Sacramento remained at the scene and were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Lefiti and the 20-year-old female had themselves transported to the hospital to be treated for their wounds, and police followed them there after learning of the alleged robbery.

Lefiti, after being treated for his wounds, was taken into custody on Monday without incident by the SFPD on suspicion of homicide, three counts of attempted homicide, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and a gang enhancement.

It's unclear who had guns and who didn't, besides Lefiti. Two handguns were seen left on the sidewalk at the scene, which presumably were Lefiti's and Thomas's. And it sounds like one of the victims must have gotten ahold of one of the guns and shot back, but the police have not explained the situation further.

It's also not clear which group the 20-year-old female victim was with.

Police say that this is an ongoing investigation, and they believe it was an isolated incident.

The SFPD asks that anyone with information about this incident contact the 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4445 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text with SFPD.

Photo: Google Street View