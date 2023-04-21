- Governor Gavin Newsom’s surprise visit to the Tenderloin Wednesday was apparently part of a new agreement he made — announced Friday — to bring in the California National Guard and California Highway Patrol to San Francisco to help stop drug dealers trafficking fentanyl. The goal is to “disrupt the drug supply,” but details on what the new partnership will entail haven’t been released yet. [Chronicle]
- San Francisco-based Lyft is laying off over 1,000 people as early as next week, Lyft CEO warned employees Friday afternoon, as the company reportedly looks to cut costs by 50%. [SF Biz Times]
- And Oakland-based Clorox is eliminating about 200 positions, its CEO Linda Rendle wrote in a blog post this week. [SFGate]
- The Supreme Court announced Friday evening a ruling supporting the continued legality and accessibility of the medical abortion pill mifepristone, which had faced a challenge from a Texas court earlier this month that threatened to overturn the drug’s FDA approval. [NY Times]
- The San Jose Police Department said that officers had taken a middle school student who allegedly brought a loaded gun onto the campus of local Hoover Middle School into custody Friday. [KRON4]
- Workers at the Trader Joe’s in Oakland’s Rockridge neighborhood officially voted to form a union Thursday, becoming the first Trader Joe’s store in the state to unionize. [KTVU]
