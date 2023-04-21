After a landlord dispute cost them their longtime home on Commercial Street, Chinatown dim sum favorite City View restaurant has reopened at a new location just a few blocks away.

Back in late January, SFGate had the story that the decades-old Chinatown dim sum spot City View restaurant was facing eviction. There was apparently some sort of dispute with their landlord the Chinatown Community Development Center, who said they needed City View out to do structural repairs to the building. According to Tablehopper, the restaurant closed March 27.

But Tablehopper also noticed on Tuesday of this week that City View has secured a new location “right on Portsmouth Square.” And City View confirms in the Instagram post above that “We are now open at our new location at 33 Walter U Lum Place! Come check out our brand new dining room with the same delicious dim sum.”

That Instagram post above has four photos of the City View’s new interior and exterior, and we have to say, it sure looks like an upgrade over their previous Commercial Street accommodations.

The Chronicle describes the new City View as a “ 5,000-square-foot location, but also notes the City View menu has not changed at their new 33 Walter U Lum Place home.

According to their now-updated website, City View restaurant is open Tuesday - Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Image: cityviewdimsum via Instagram