- After a cold start to the week, some parts of the Bay Area may see 80-degree temperatures on Friday. This is thanks to a high-pressure system that's been building to our south. [Chronicle]
- On the day that we got the new overdose-death figures from the medical examiner's office, Governor Gavin Newsom made a surprise appearance in the Tenderloin to talk about the fentanyl crisis. It was one of Newsom's periodic on-site cabinet meetings to discuss a pressing issue, and he was joing by Attorney General Rob Bonta, Mayor London Breed and others. [Chronicle]
- Joaquin Duarte, a systems service foreworker for BART, has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in South San Francisco that occurred while he was on duty on April 5. [NBC Bay Area / KTVU]
- Smoke was rising over East Oakland this afternoon from a tanker-truck fire on I-880 near Fruitvale. [KRON4]
- BART's 16th & Mission Station needs a new elevator, and somehow it's going to cost $5 million to install this, with $3 million of that coming from federal funds that Nancy Pelosi is requesting. [Mission Local]
- That proposed 50-story condo tower in the Sunset is never going to get built, but the Chronicle continues collecting reactions to it for clicks. [Chronicle]
- On the first weekend of Coachella, artists played past the local curfew on all three nights, and now Goldenvoice is on the hook for $117,000 to the city of Indio. [SFGate]
