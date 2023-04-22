- Two people were killed and two others injured in what was believed to be a targeted shooting outside a closed hookah lounge in Hayward (that had recently been shut down for being a neighborhood nuisance) early Saturday morning, police said, although no suspect is reportedly in custody yet. Police say there’s no ongoing threat to the public, but Mission Boulevard in Hayward was closed to traffic Saturday morning as a result of the shooting. [KPIX]
- Longtime San Francisco resident, 81-year-old woman, Rosemarie Benter, has reportedly been given three days to leave her $1.4 million unit in the Upper Haight after it was foreclosed on and auctioned off for half its value to new owner Eugene Gardner. Gardner’s lawyer apparently notified Benter of this by posting an eviction note on the door. [Chronicle]
- Vallejo police have arrested two men, Brandon Ejchorszt and Jimmylee Davis, and a juvenile in connection with a shooting that occurred during an attempted robbery on April 18. The victim's injuries were non-life-threatening, and the suspects were apprehended after their vehicle, which was also linked to two other robberies, was found. [KPIX]
- On Friday, Google confirmed that the construction of its proposed massive mega-campus in San Jose has been paused as the company looks to cut costs. The project, which was expected to provide 4,000 living units and create 25,000 job opportunities in the South Bay, was supposed to break ground this year and take 10 years to build, but now there’s no start date in sight. [KRON4]
- An SUV crashed into a San Francisco Mission Terrace home on Friday around 5 p.m., but no one was hurt, the San Francisco Police Department said. The driver was reportedly a neighbor who got the gas pedal and brake confused and accidentally accelerated into the house’s garage. [KTVU]
- A gray whale hanging out in the Bay has set a new record for the longest amount of time spent in these waters — 67 days, up from the previous record of 46. Scientists say that the whale likely made a detour from its normal northern migration, and the behavior is abnormal and a little concerning. [Chronicle]
- With the future of the Oakland A’s in chaos, the owners and developers of the team’s stadium at the Coliseum are apparently already planning to turn the site into a new zone with affordable housing, restaurants, and office spaces, plus sports and entertainment venues. [ABC7]
- It’s Record Store Day, and KTVU has a roundup of stores around the Bay that are hosting some events with exclusive releases and new merch.
Image via Unsplash/sterlinglanier Lanier.