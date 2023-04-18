- Fox News avoided going to trial in the Dominion Voting Systems defamation lawsuit, as they settled with Dominion for $787.5 million over Fox's repeated false charges of Dominion swinging the 2020 election. Dominion CEO John Poulos was quoted as telling reporters outside the courthouse that “Fox has admitted to telling lies” as part of the settlement. [CNBC]
- Outside Lands released the single-day lineups for their 2023 15th anniversary festival, and single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. PT Wednesday. Kendrick Lamar and Janelle Monae play Friday, Foo Fighters and Lana Del Rey are scheduled for Saturday, and Odesza and Megan Thee Stallion are set for Sunday. [Outside Lands]
- The trial of the Petaluma “Instagram influencer” Katie Sorensen, who’s accused of faking her kids’ kidnapping in an attempt to boost her Instagram brand, started today in Sonoma County Superior Court. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports that court documents says Sorensen was "in significant engagement with QAnon conspiracy theories, which tend to center around kidnappers and pedophiles.” [KTVU]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein’s extended absence with a shingles infection is threatening the Labor Secretary confirmation of Julie Su, who’d previously been California Labor Secretary. [Chronicle]
- Lowell High School students are no longer allowed to leave campus during the school day, likely in response to last month’s Stonestown mass brawl. [Mission Local]
- The Mission District cafe Sisters Coffee Shop will open a second location in the Castro, in the former Earthbar space. [Hoodline]
Photo: Courtesy of Alive Coverage via Grandstand Media