- We're bracing for one of those crazy traffic days in San Francisco Thursday, with the 4/20 celebration coinciding with some sporting events. The Warriors and Kings will face off again in the playoffs at the Chase Center, and the Giants are also playing the Mets. [Chronicle]
- A crash involving seven cars was causing a major traffic headache Wednesday morning on I-80 in Solano County. The crash, which only resulted in minor injuries, was blocking the westbound lanes between Vacaville and Fairfield. [KRON4]
- After some lengthy debate and a late-night meeting, Oakland's City Council voted to end the city's pandemic moratorium on evictions in July. [KPIX]
- Today is another day of layoffs at Meta, with plans to cut 10,000 more jobs at the company between now and late May. [KPIX]
- The Rev. Al Sharpton has stepped into the police texting scandal in Antioch, calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland to offer protection to Mayor Lamar Thorpe, who was personally threatened in one of the texts. [KTVU]
- There was a special city council meeting Tuesday in Antioch about the scandal, where some members of the public called for disbanding the police department altogether. [KPIX]
- The NBA has suspended Draymond Green from Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings after his chest-stepping incident on Monday. [KGO]
- Over at the Chronicle, inspired by that surely ill-fated 50-story tower by the ocean, John King has a rundown of six big development proposals of yore that never made it past the design phase in SF. [Chronicle]
Photo: Georg Eiermann