- A group of 12 privately owned minibuses went up in flames Sunday night around 10 p.m. underneath the I-280 freeway in Potrero Hill. The large blaze on 23rd street produced heavy smoke and flames before being contained, but no one was injured. [KPIX]
- A 23-year-old alleged drunk driver plowed through two chain-link fences at the SMART train parking lot in Petaluma Saturday night before attempting to flee from police on foot, and getting arrested. [KRON4]
- A woman in Palo Alto said she was sexually assaulted underneath an overpass on Sunday afternoon. [NBC Bay Area]
- A rally and protest are planned at noon Monday outside the Alameda County courthouse by Lake Merritt over District Attorney Pamela Price's perceived handling of the Jasper Wu freeway shooting case. [KTVU]
- Another cleanup is scheduled Monday at Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment. [KPIX]
- Two people had to be rescued Sunday, about five minutes apart, after getting stuck on rocks near Lands End in San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- A CHP officer was hospitalized after being struck by a driver in a Mercedes on Highway 242 in Concord on Saturday. [Bay Area News Group]
- The FBI is warning consumers not to use free public charging stations for cellphones, saying that "bad actors" are using these to install malware and tracking software. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: Citizen app