Nine days after the death of SF drag legend Heklina in London, we have word of a big memorial tribute set to happen at the Castro Theatre next month — but wouldn't you know it, the free tickets disappeared fast and it is sold out.

Heklina would be proud to know that her memorial sold out in a matter of a couple hours Wednesday morning — even though she probably would have preferred to have charged admission. Oasis, the nightclub Heklina helped to open, announced the event, with free tickets on Eventbrite, via Facebook, saying, it will happen May 23 at the Castro Theatre.

"The evening will be a celebration in remembrance of the many facets of Heklina's life," the event posting says. "Join us for performances, stories, and more from Heklina's friends... and maybe some frenemies."

Though the seats are all now spoken for, friend Sister Roma subsequently posted on Facebook, "We are currently exploring options for accommodating more of you. Stay tuned."

In related news, the Bay Area Reporter tells us that Heklina is set to be added to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor in New York. The Wall of Honor, inside the landmark Stonewall Inn, was dedicated in 2019, in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. It was the project of the International Imperial Courts of the U.S.A., Canada, and Mexico and the National LGBTQ Task Force, and it "celebrates LGBTQ leaders who have paved the road to liberation and contributed significantly to progress for LGBTQ people."

Nicole Murray Ramirez, known in the Imperial Court as Empress Nicole the Great, Queen Mother of the Americas, announced this week that both Heklina and former Portland Empress Darcelle XV would be inducted on the wall this June. Darcelle, a.k.a. Walter Cole, had been known as the world's oldest living drag queen until her death on March 23.

"I knew both of them," Murray Ramirez tells the BAR. "They inspired and entertained a lot of people."

Among the first 50 names inducted on the National LGBTQ Wall of Honor were San Francisco's Jose Sarria, the founder of the Imperial Court; onetime SF resident Gilbert Baker, the creator of the first rainbow flag; Harvey Milk; gay marriage crusader Edith "Edie" Windsor; Keith Haring; James Baldwin; and poets Audre Lorde and Adrienne Rich.

Top image: Photo by José Alberto Guzmán Colón