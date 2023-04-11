- CHP investigators are seeking the public's help in solving the freeway shooting of five-year-old Eliyanah Crisostomo in Fremont on Saturday. Initial reports of a suspect vehicle being spotted turned out to be misleading, and anyone with a tip is asked to call 707-917-4491. [Chronicle]
- Two West Sacramento residents, Emmanual Reginald Justin, 39, and Wendy Sue Warren, 38, pleaded not guilty Monday in a murder case involving a burned body in a rural Vacaville field. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Theodore Washington, had allegedly been in a relationship with Warren, and prosecutors believe the committed the murder in Sacramento before taking the body to Solano County. [Bay Area News Group]
- A protest in Oakland on Monday drew around 100 people, many of them from the Asian community, demonstrating against District Attorney Pamela Price's intent to review previously filed murder charges against three suspects in the freeway shooting of toddler Jasper Wu. [KTVU]
- UC Berkeley campus police are investigating multiple reports of sexual battery (in this case forcible groping), and are searching for possibly one suspect, or multiple suspects. [KTVU]
- The (largely Republican) leadership of the Orange County beach town of Huntington Beach is trying to stand their ground and reject their Housing Element obligation, and Governor Newsom and AG Bonta are going to battle. [Bay Area News Group]
- There's a superbloom of California poppies in Lancaster, however it's happening in the flatlands and along roads leading to what's called the Antelope Valley California Poppy Reserve, but not yet in the reserve itself. [CNN]
- A 58-year-old surfer on Oahu's south shore in Hawaii lost a foot in a rare shark attack on Sunday. [KITV]
Photo: Andreas Strandman