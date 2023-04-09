- The Golden State Warrior’s playoff fate will be decided in the last game of the season taking place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. Despite injuries, star Steph Curry will be playing in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers, and if he leads the team to victory, they’re guaranteed a top-six seed for the NBA Playoffs. [Yahoo Sports]
- After this winter’s storms caused damage to the iconic lanterns in SF Chinatown, neighborhood groups are coming together to raise money to repair and re-install the colorful lights. Every string of lanterns reportedly costs about $1,000, including labor and materials. [KPIX]
- A 65-year-old inmate at the Santa Clara County Jail died Thursday, possibly by suicide, authorities said. According to the San Jose Police Department, he had been arrested Tuesday last week for alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age. [KTVU]
- An 18-year-old in Northern California won $1 million on a California Lottery scratcher that he reportedly received as a gift from his grandma for his birthday. She apparently bought the ticket near Modesto. [ABC7]
- The Oakland police department said that officers are investigating a sideshow involving more than 50 vehicles that took place in West Oakland around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. [Chronicle]
- A male pedestrian died early Sunday morning after he was struck by two vehicles on Interstate 380 in San Bruno, near the El Camino Real exit, according to the California Highway Patrol. [Chronicle]
- The Su family, a San Francisco family that lives in a 100-square-foot single-room occupancy (SRO) hotel in Chinatown, is attending the annual White House Easter Egg Roll Sunday after receiving community donations from the Chinatown Community Development Center and a GoFund Me. [ABC7]
Feature image via Steph Chambers/Getty Images. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors signs autographs before Portland Trail Blazers game at Moda Center on April 09, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.