- Aldon Smith, former star pass rusher for the San Francisco 49ers, has been sentenced to 12 months in jail and a five-year supervised probation for a DUI incident that occurred in December 2021, according to court records. At the time, Smith apparently rear-ended a Recology truck and was found with marijuana in his pockets and empty bottles of rum and vodka in his vehicle. [KRON4]
- Former Division 1 college swimmer Riley Gaines, who leads the transphobic organization Save Women’s Sports, claims she was verbally and physically attacked after she made a speech criticizing trans athletes at San Francisco State University on Thursday. The video Gaines posted shows her surrounded by security officers, but does not seem to show an assault. [ABC7 / Twitter]
- A new report found that if Caltrain continues operating as usual, its cumulative operating deficit could reach more than half a billion dollars in the next ten years. [SF Standard]
- Oakland police said they arrested four people — two adults and two minors — were arrested in connection with nine armed robberies over the last three months in east Oakland, mostly of construction tools. [KTVU]
- Even though the Giants might have lost their home opener on Friday, the team’s walk-up songs were on-point, featuring everything from Bad Bunny to Snoop Dogg to Led Zeppelin. KRON4 has the roundup.
- Nearly a month after major flooding in the area due to a breached levee, the Monterey County city of Pajaro’s water is finally safe to drink again. [KPIX]
- The Palo Alto police department stated that they are investigating the defacement of a parking garage in the city as a hate crime, after someone found graffiti about individuals from India that was discriminatory in nature. [Chronicle]
Image via Cal State University.