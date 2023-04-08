A rally to protest the proliferation of anti-trans and anti-drag laws around the country will take place in Downtown San Francisco Saturday, starting around 11 a.m.

The event, "Drag Up! Fight Back!," is set to draw thousands of people for a march from San Francisco City Hall to Union Square, where there will be performances and a drag story hour around 1 p.m., SFGate reported. Drag queen Katya Smirnoff-Skyy is expected to perform for the drag story hour.

It’s especially timely — this year has seen a record number of anti-trans rights bills introduced. The Trans Legislation Tracker shows that there are 417 active pieces of legislation across 47 states right now.

The rally also comes at a difficult moment for the SF drag community — SF drag legend Heklina died suddenly while on tour in London on Monday. There was no sign of foul play, but more details from the autopsy are still coming.

Organizers of the event, including groups such as The People’s March, Oasis, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, and the San Francisco Democratic Party, issued a “call to action” for San Franciscans to protest these laws and protect trans rights, according to DoTheBay.

“This is a call to action for everyone who believes: Drag Is Not A Crime! Queer And Trans Rights Are Human Rights! We Must Protect Trans Kids! We Must Fight Fascism!” the groups' promotional statement for the rally read.

The statement also said, “Let’s do this San Francisco style! Feel free to express yourself in your most authentic way. Drag is encouraged but not required. Make signs. Wear comfortable shoes. Make some noise and be joyous! Let’s show the world who we are.”

Other expected performers include Landa Lakes, Sister Roma, Alex U. Inn, Juanita MORE!, Honey Mahogany, D’Arcy Drollinger, Misty Blue, Queen Mother Nicole the Great, Kochina Rude, Mudd the Two-Spirit, Marcel Pardo Ariza, Reigning Men, Oliver Branch, Jota Mercury, Tina V. Aguirre, Santana Tapia, Olga Talamante, Momma’s Boyz, Joseph C. Rocha, Carolyn Wysinger, Joan Jett Blakk, Lotus Boy, Florida Man, Sophia Andary, and Shane Zal-Diva.

Image via Gordon Mak/Unsplash.