- Monterey County’s Pajaro River levee breached around midnight Friday, releasing floodwaters through the town of Watsonville and prompting evacuations of hundreds of residents, according to the officials. Authorities said that the National Guard assisted local first responders with 56 rescues since Friday. [Mercury News]
Flooding is massive in #Pajaro in Monterey County, impacting our 1,700 residents— Luis Alejo⚖️ (@SupervisorAlejo) March 11, 2023
I’ve reached out to President #JoeBiden @POTUS & Governor @GavinNewsom to invite them visit Pajaro as soon as possible🙏🏽
The need will be great! Will take months for our residents to repair homes! pic.twitter.com/0vBXUgezo9
- Tahoe's famous Emerald Bay, the inlet just north of South Lake Tahoe, has frozen over for the first time in nearly 30 years, according to California State Park officials. Emerald Bay apparently partially freezes most years, but this year the ice is likely about 6 inches deep, officials say. [ABC7]
- Oakland police say they’ve arrested four people, three of them juveniles, this week in connection with armed robberies and carjackings across Oakland. Authorities say that they believe these individuals operate as a group and allege they are behind seven armed robberies, some at ATMs, and several carjackings in the city. [Chronicle]
- A 27-year-old Daly City mother was fatally shot in front of her two young children by her partner, their father, according to reports. The father, 27-year-old Romier Narag, reportedly shot her after an arguent at a family dinner, and he has since been charged with murder and child endangerment. [KTVU]
- The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is taking place Saturday, closing streets from Market Street to Civic Center Plaza for over 100 floats to parade through starting in the morning. [KRON4]
- At 2 a.m. Sunday, we’ll all “spring forward” to daylight saving time, unfortunately losing an hour of sleep but fortunately, gaining the daylight back. [Washington Post]
- Many roads are still closed throughout the Bay following the deluge of rain yesterday, so emergency services are urging that you check official road closures before you travel. [Twitter]