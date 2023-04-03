The days of plentiful free stuff at Google appear to be winding down, as the company has issued a notice to employees that perks like new laptops of their choice, exercise classes, and more are going away. The belt-tightening is happening across Silicon Valley, and Googlers can also say goodbye to plentiful staplers at tape! [CNBC]
Out of 20 California police officers facing suspension and possible decertification by the state, two are from San Francisco. The SFPD officers are Kevin Lyons and Kevin Sien, who were arrested last year for allegedly destroying evidence. [KTVU]
SF Police were on the scene Monday afternoon of an apparently barricaded subject in Parkmerced. [KRON4]
Oakland's police union has filed a claim against the city over the ransomware attack, in which personal information was publicly shared on the dark web, seeking monetary damages of $25,000 per affected employee. [Chronicle]
57-year-old Patrick Rushing, a.k.a. Darryl Robinson, is being charged with multiple felonies in connection with a March 24 incident in which a San Francisco woman was robbed at gunpoint while her kids were in the car. [KPIX]
Japantown shabu shabu staple Cafe Mums has closed after 43 years. [Hoodline]
There are now more details in Oakland's phased plan to end its COVID eviction moratorium. [SF Business Times]
After multiple weeks and a poll of 27,000 residents, the wild parrot has been named the “Official Animal of San Francisco” by the Chronicle, but it's not clear how far this designation will go. [Chronicle]
Day Around the Bay: Person Barricades Themselves In Parkmerced