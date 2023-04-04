- The double shooting that happened just outside Fruitvale Station in Oakland on Sunday was largely caught on camera. It occurred, or at least began, inside One Market, which is just steps from the BART station. [KTVU]
- A postal worker was shot at on Saturday on Sparta Street in SF's Visitacion Valley, but the suspect missed and was later arrested for attempted murder. And a 14-year-old was shot and injured near Eddy Street in the Fillmore District later that night. [KRON4]
- President Biden has approved the latest major disaster declaration that will bring some financial relief to Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne counties. [ABC30]
- CHP and Oakland Police officers found a man's body near Highway 24 in North Oakland on Monday, just behind UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Formerly drought-parched Lake Sonoma has seen a full rebound and refill thanks to all the rain. [KPIX]
- San Francisco city government and city agencies are not paying for blue-check verification under Twitter's new rules, and a memo went out last week calling it a "ransom demand." [Chronicle]
- UConn topped San Diego State in the NCAA Championship Monday night, and the teams included a couple of local basketball stars — Marin Catholic alum Joey Calcaterra is a UConn guard, and San Diego State guard Darrion Trammell went to St. Ignatius High School in SF and played in the Marin City Men's League. [KPIX]
Photo: Ronan Furuta