- Amidst the Lake Tahoe region’s second-snowiest winter on record, ski resorts are extending their seasons until May, June, and even July. Heavenly announced they’ll keep the slopes open through May 7, Kirkwood will do weekends through May 14, and Palisades Tahoe claims they’ll keep part of the resort open until July 4. [Chronicle]
- After storms blew a glass panel off 555 California last week and a window blew off of 50 California this week, two more buildings have reportedly had window issues. A window was found broken at 1400 Mission on Wednesday, then there was another complaint of a "window out" at 1390 Market Street on Thursday. [NBC Bay Area]
- BART will consider once again redesigning their fare gates so people can’t jump over them so easily. The matter was brought up at today’s BART board meeting, as the system struggles with both deficits and safety concerns. [Examiner]
- The missing seven-year-old boy in Monterey County’s Moss Landing is still missing, but his mother’s body was found dead in the water. [KTVU]
- OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is on his GPT-4 media tour, and went on Kara Swisher’s podcast, where said authoritarian governments potentially using this technology makes him “super nervous.” [NY Magazine]
- Robert Downey, Jr. and Paramount Pictures have bought the rights to do a remake of Alfred Hitchock’s San Francisco classic Vertigo. [Variety]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist